Boat life on ‘The Carry On’ at Bay St. Louis Harbor

Bay Saint Louis, MS.--One of the best parts of Bay St. Louis is its harbor, where all the boats are docked.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got to explore "The Carry On" boat and found out what makes the Bay St. Louis Harbor so special!

Mike Dalton could've docked his boat, "The Carry On" anywhere in the world, but he chose the Bay St. Louis Harbor.

"The harbor itself is new. They re-built it after Hurricane Katrina, so it is very good shape. You have all the facilities themselves here, and the people associated with the facilities like the harbor master are very helpful. The harbor is just a great place to be," Dalton said.

Dalton said his boat is like a condo on the water and he couldn't wait to show it off.

"The boat is 70 feet, and was built in 1996. It has four state rooms, a galley, bathrooms, and a lower and upper helm," he said.

In one word, Mike can describe what his experience has been like for him and his boat here at the harbor.

"It's just fun, he said!