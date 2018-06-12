2 men arrested for killing 19-year-old woman, burning trailer to cover up crime

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA – Two men are behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman last week and then setting fire to the trailer where she was killed.

Officers found the body of Simone Robin on June 9, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hours earlier, Louisiana State Fire Marshals investigating a fire in a trailer in the 1100 block of Bayou Mercier determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Boutte of St. Martinville was arrested for arson for starting that fire and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

During the investigation into Robin’s murder, officers were able to connect her death to the arson investigation.

Investigators believe Robin was shot and killed in the trailer on early in the morning on June 7, and the fire was intentionally set to destroy the scene of the crime.

Boutte, who was already in jail, was also booked on one count of second-degree murder for Robin’s death and one count of obstruction of justice.

Twenty-two-year-old Toby Boutte of Sunset was arrested on one count of accessory after the fact of second degree murder for his role in helping to cover up the crime.

Boutte’s Bond has been set at $1,050,000, and Toby Boutte’s bond has been set at $100,000.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.