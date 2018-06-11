WOW: Deputy sheriff beats current sheriff in election and is immediately fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TYNDALL, SD -- It's like a bad Will Ferrell movie plot. A South Dakota deputy sheriff runs against the current sheriff, beats him, and then gets fired by said sheriff one minute after the polls close!

Yep... It really happened. Mark Maggs received 73 percent of Bon Homme County's vote to become the next sheriff during last week's primary elections.

Just moments later he received a letter of termination from the current sheriff, Lenny Gramkow, telling him to return all of the county's equipment.

Although currently unemployed... Maggs' four-year term as sheriff starts in January.

The 31 year old dad posted a photo of the termination letter to his Facebook page 16 minutes after he was fired. So far it has been shared over 300 times.

Talk about a sore loser.