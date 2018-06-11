Vince Vaughn’s mug shot goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA -- Why are celebrities so excited in their mug shots?

Vince Vaughn pulled a smiley Justin Bieber over the weekend when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest at a DUI check point in Manhattan Beach, California.

Vaughn was initially stopped at 12:30am, arrested at 1am and booked in a Manhattan Beach jail at 4am; which is about half an hour out of Los Angeles.

TMZ was quick to obtain the mug shot which has received nearly 2,000 comments on the site so far. The story was also trending on twitter throughout Sunday.

The general consensus online is that Vaughn's #SmugMug is "money baby."