× Teen reported missing from Algiers

New Orleans – Police are looking for a teenager reported missing from Algiers.

Police say Zanaya Hayes, 17, was last seen by a relative on June 9 around 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Mansfield Drive. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Anyone with information is asked to call any Fourth District officer at (504) 658-6040 or 911.