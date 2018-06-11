× Tech firm to open New Orleans office, bring 350 direct jobs to the city

NEW ORLEANS – A software and IT company plans to open an office in New Orleans bringing more than 680 new jobs to Louisiana over the next four years.

Accruent, an Austin-based tech company with offices all over the world, announced plans to open a 20,000 square foot New Orleans office this morning.

The new office will bring in 350 new direct jobs and 338 indirect jobs by 2022, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

“Our ultimate goal is not just to attract IT projects, but to create a digital media and software development sector, where our people have a diverse offering of opportunities to solve the challenges of tomorrow,” Edwards said. “Accruent’s entry into New Orleans will create such opportunities, and we are excited to welcome this world-class team to Louisiana. Accruent’s investment in our state is a testament to the strength of our business climate and the commitment of local, state and regional partners to ensuring that companies thrive here.”

The exact location of Accruent’s office in the Central Business District hasn’t been announced, but commercial operations are expected to begin this month.

“This administration is committed to the economic development and prosperity of New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “We are dedicated to creating new business opportunities to enhance our city and create jobs for the people of New Orleans. With that, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Accruent’s New Orleans software development center. This company is poised to have substantial impact in New Orleans, creating approximately 350 jobs. The partnerships we create and economic development we work toward are to enhance the lives of the people of New Orleans, and I am confident that Accruent will do this. Welcome home, Accruent, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”