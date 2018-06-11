Swoveralls are trending… again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a new fashion trend that says I came here to cuddle but I would also make a pretty good ranch hand.

Have you heard of swoveralls? Well, they're exactly what they sound like.

Sweatpants combined with overalls.

They were designed by a company called The Great Fantastic which is appropriate since the quirky combination is both great and fantastic.

They took off online last year but recently pursued crowd funding for their new and improved line. They were aiming for $10,000 but surprisingly nearly doubled their goal making almost $20K for their next venture.

They are made for both men and women. You can buy a pair on Amazon or head over to TheGreatFantastic.co.