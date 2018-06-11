× State Police: Teenager struck, killed while riding bicycle in Tangipahoa Parish

TICKFAW, La. — A 17-year-old died early Monday morning after he was struck while riding his bicycle in Tickfaw.

According to State Police, officers responded about 5:30 a.m. Monday to a crash involving a bicycle on La. 1064 near Milton Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Tremaine Hughes of Ponchatoula.

Troopers said Hughes was riding a bicycle in the westbound lane of La. 1064. The bicycle did not have safety lights, and Hughes was wearing dark-colored clothing, police said.

A 24-year-old Hammond man was driving a 2005 Buick Lacrosse that crashed into Hughes’ bicycle. Hughes, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bicycle. He was taken to North Oaks Health System and later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Buick provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.