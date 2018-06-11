Protect your pup’s paw pads from the summer sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



NEW ORLEANS -- As summer approaches, you're more than likely eager to take your pets with you and your family around town.

Although they can relate, vets are concerned with warmer temperatures, over heating and paw pads burning.

We spoke to Dr. Jennifer Marshall at MedVet in Metairie about taking care of your pups in the heat.

Dr. Marshall says to watch for your pets hopping or if their paws seem a little tender, they could have burned their paw pads on the hot cement.

Before taking them out for a walk, try the hand test... place the top of your hand on the concrete and if it's too hot to the touch for you, it's definitely too hot for them.

MedVet says that they see the majority of their paw pad injuries during festival season and that those injuries are easily avoidable.