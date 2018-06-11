NOPD releases video of burglar accused of stealing Muhammad Ali’s boxing gloves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department wants to find a burglar accused of stealing a pair of boxing gloves that were autographed by Muhammad Ali. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on Saturday, June 2, at the law office of Chip Forstall in the 300 block of North Carrollton Avenue. According to employees, the business was closed for the day but staffers were working there at the time.

The NOPD released security camera footage from inside the Forstall office. It shows the suspect walking from room to room. Workers say he did not encounter any of the staff members who were also there at the time.

According to workers, the burglar stole a lunch box, a set of headphones, and the pair of boxing gloves autographed by sports legend Muhammad Ali. Workers say the gloves were kept in a shadowbox display case.

The surveillance footage shows the man walking through the offices with what appears to be the headphones around his neck and the lunchbox in one hand. Then the footage shows the man grab and remove what appears to be the display case containing the gloves.

Police say the man was carrying a knife at the time of the burglary but nobody was confronted or injured.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.