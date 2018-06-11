NOPD looking for missing N.O. East girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 12-year-old New Orleans East girl.

Anna Khuu was last seen just before 9 p.m. on June 10 at her home in the 13500 block of Lourdes Street, according to the NOPD.

Khuu is thought to have run away from home.

She has medium length black hair, stands approximately 4’0’’ tall, and weighs 80 pounds. She was last observed wearing a black sweater with lettering on the sleeves and eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Anna Khuu should contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6596, (504) 658-6070 or 9-11.