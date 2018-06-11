Lulu? Lulu? Where is Lulu? On Main Street in Bay St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms - Listen.

You can hear it ring across the Bay. That's across the Bay of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

It's the sound of a bell.

But it's not just any bell. It's the bell ringing from the kitchen at Lulu's on Main Street. That's 126 Main Street in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

That's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is up close to the bell and the bell ringer.

Chef Nancy Moynan is ringing the bell from her stage. Chef Nancy Moynan's stage is the kitchen at Lulu's on Main Street.

The sound of the bell coincides with the smell of Sunday Jazz Brunch. People who've had it say it's the best you can get anywhere.

What's on the menu at Lulu's on Main Street at the Sunday Jazz Brunch?

Well, here are a few of the highlights:

Eggplant Benedict

Redfish Florentine

Grillades & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

Sausage Souffle

Crabby Lulu

Pain Perdu

Pain Perdu with Chicken Tendors

If you saved room to savor something on the sweet side (and you really have to save room), here's a sample of what's sweet on Sundays at Lulu's on Main Street:

Lulu's Chocolate Mud

Betty's Bread Pudding

Homemade Ice Cream with a Chocolate Ganache

Bananas Foster

But Sundays are not the only days you'll find things cooking up and serving up at Lulu's.

Lulu's is closed on Mondays. But that's the only day you'll have to do without Lulu!

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, you can find a seat and get served up from 11 am to 3 pm.

Then Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the hours at Lulu's are 11 am to 7 pm.

Of course, Wild Bill Wood wants to find the namesake of the place.

Lulu.

Wild Bill says, "Lulu, Lulu, where in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi is Lulu?"

Lulu is not the chef. That's Chef Nancy Moynan who named her restaurant for the cashier she calls Lulu.

The cashier's real name is Cindy.

It's just that kind of crazy place.

Chef Nancy Moynan says to Wild Bill, "that's normal boo, just normal here at Lulu's."

Chef Nancy cut her culinary chops at Commander's Palace in New Orlean, one of the best restaurants on earth.

She calls the cuisine she serves up at Lulu's, New Orleans style with her own twist.

"It's everything that I love that's good, some special things," says Chef Nancy Moynan.

Chef Nancy tells Wild Bill, "I'm one of those people, at three in the morning, I wake up and say to myself, let's add beets to our pear pecan salad."

Wild Bill says, " you're always creating, even in your dreams!"

"Even in my dreams, my best moment sometimes," says the chef who makes magic at Lulu's on Main Street in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.