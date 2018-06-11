× Inmate escapes road crew North of Baton Rouge

ZACHARY, LA – A Dixon Correctional Institute inmate escaped this morning after walking away from a road crew.

The crew of inmate workers was in the Zachary area when the inmate escaped.

The fugitive inmate has been identified as 36-year-old Stephen Dyer, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge.

Police are looking for Dyer in the area of Plank Rd and Pride Port Hudson, according to the Zachary Police Department.

Anyone who notices anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.