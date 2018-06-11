× Brain eating amoeba found in Terrebonne Parish

POINT-AUX-CHENES, LA – Parts of the Terrebonne Parish waterworks system have tested positive for the brain eating amoeba.

Independent testing confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri in Pointe-aux-Chenes, according to Terrebonne’s Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1.

The potentially deadly amoeba was found at the very end of the water distribution system on Highway 665.

Parish officials consulted with the Louisiana Department of Health engineers and updated their disinfection procedure to eradicate the amoeba, according to the Waterworks District.

The system will now use chlorine instead of chloramine.

Click here for more information on the testing procedures and documentation.