Stingray’s Bar and Grill wins “Best Overall Bloody Mary” at the 32nd Annual Creole Tomato Festival!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Along with food, drinks, music, Bloody Mary Market, tomato eating contests, and kids activities, the 32nd Annual Creole Tomato Festival in the Dutch Alley served up some very unique tomato mixes in in the form of Bloody Mary's. WGNO's Adam Bowles went to the festival and even got to taste his very first Bloody Mary! Click the video to watch his hilarious reaction!

Some of the drinks consisted of peppers, onions, pickles,chicken, and even fried crab!

Also, at this years festival was the annual Bloody Mary competition where all of the best drink mixers competed to make the best Bloody Mary of the festival! One of the competitors was even from a hit ABC reality show, Peter, from "The Bachelorette".

Overall, the winner of the best Bloody Mary went to Stingray's Bar and Grill! If you would like to compete next year, Click here for more information.