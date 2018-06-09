Lady’s with the Red Hat Society celebrates their 20th year anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The ladies of the Red Hat Society's Northshore chapter celebrated their 20th year anniversary Saturday afternoon. The ladies were all out in their glamorous red hats to celebrate the occasion.

The local Northshore chapter of the Red Hat Society. Dedicates time to benefit the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, and other medical programs.

The Red Hat Society has over 40,000 chapters worldwide. One of the main vision's for the chapter is to bond with love, friendship, and to have fun.