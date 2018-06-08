Take him out to the ball game: peanuts, Cracker Jacks and jerseys that celebrate a city’s tricentennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What did one New Orleans teenager, a recent high school grad have to say to get his dreams to come true?

Well, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says, the kid just had to say, "take me out to the ball game."

It's not just another ball game for the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

In this game, the kid who asked to be taken out to the ball game gets to throw out the first pitch of the ball game.

The kid says, "I think it has something to do with the amazing jerseys the Baby Cakes players are wearing at this game."

The jerseys were ordered up by the Cakes to celebrate New Orleans' tricentennial.

The Cakes wanted to celebrate the city's 300th birthday by actually wearing it.

The team needed somebody to design the special jerseys.

That somebody is Isaac Thaxton.

Isaac is an 18-year-old with a baseball and a dream. It's a field of dreams where Isaac's baseball dream is now coming true.

It's happening at the Shrine on Airline. That's the stadium on Airline where the Baby Cakes play baseball.

Isaac Thaxton knows a thing or two about baseball.

Wild Bill Wood asks Isaac Thaxton what position he played, "first base, second base, you played shortstop, I'll bet?"

Isaac says, "I was a left fielder, actually, pretty good bench warmer but it's been about seven years since I played. I was eleven back then."

Wild Bill says, "you were a little league superstar!"

Isaac answers, "maybe in my head!"

Using his head helped him get the best seat in the house. The seat is in the stadium. But it's not outside.

MIt's inside. It's inside the office of Baby Cakes Assistant General Manager Bob Moullette.

In here, Isaac Thaxton auditions his dream of what the Baby Cakes jersey would look like as the team celebrates New Orleans' big birthday.

For the first time in the 300 year history of New Orleans and in the 25 years of big time baseball, a teenager stepped up to the plate and he scored.

Isaac took the first swing in high school at NOCCA, New Orleans School for Creative Arts.

Isaac has been drawing since he could hold a crayon and he now he holds a digital design degree.

Wild Bill asks Isaac, "to you, this is really about more than baseball?"

Issac says, "I hope to inspire other teenagers to shoot for their dreams, if they can dream it, they can achieve it.

In baseball, if you build it, they will come.

And if you design it, they'll wear it.

Isaac Thaxton is one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids. You'll meet more Wednesday nights on WGNO News with a Twist at 6pm, brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.