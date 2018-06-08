× Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish hit & run

Prairieville, La.– Shortly before 10:00 pm on June 7, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on US 61 north of LA 427 in Ascension Parish.

The crash took the life of 55-year-old Melvin Rivere of Walker.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Rivere was walking along the southbound lanes of US 61.

An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on US 61 and struck Rivere near the edge of the roadway.

The unknown vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

Rivere sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.