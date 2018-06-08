NOPD looking for man who tried to rob Walgreens with a small steak knife

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who pulled out a steak knife and tried to rob a Walgreens.

The attempted robbery occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on May 7 in the 1800 block of North Broad Street.

The unidentified man walked into the store, approached the register, pulled out the small knife, and told the clerk to “pop the register,” according to the NOPD.

The clerk stepped back, and the knife-wielding man repeated his command several times before leaving the store.

He drove away in a late-model white Toyota sedan with a missing gas lid and driver’s side hubcap.

Anyone with information on this incident and the identity or whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.