NOPD looking for man who stole bag of medicine during argument

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a bag of medication during an early morning altercation on Poydras Street.

Thirty-four-year-old Mark Anthony Fortuna and the unidentified victim were arguing in the 2200 block of Poydras just before 5 a.m. on June 7, according to the NOPD.

During the argument, Fortuna threatened to shoot the victim for stealing his medicine the day before.

Fortuna then grabbed a bag of the victim’s medication out of the victim’s hand and fled in a small gray four door vehicle.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mark Anthony Fortuna is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.