NOFD: Fire at Southern Recycling started in large pile of junked cars and tires

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters in New Orleans responded to a one-alarm fire at Southern Recycling Friday afternoon that started in a large pile of junked cars and tired.

According to NOFD, the call came in about 12:30 regarding a trash fire at the recycling business and scrapyard at 4801 Florida Ave.

Firefighters found a large pile of junked cars and tires engulfed in flames and spreading to additional junked vehicles. Due to the lack of water supply the incident was upgraded to a one alarm for additional resources. Firefighters were able to draft water from the Industrial Canal, which quickly brought the fire under control.

Ten NOFD units and 28 NOFD personnel worked the fire. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.