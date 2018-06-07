Would you eat it? Pinkies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

What are brownies without chocolate? Sounds impossible, but that's exactly what Test Kitchen Taylor has in store for us today. She's taking the warm brownie taste of winter and combining it with the fresh, sweet flavor of strawberries for the summer, Test Kitchen Taylor creates Pinkies!

Strawberry Brownies

1 box Strawberry cake mix

⅓ cup vegetable oil or melted butter

1 egg

4 ounces whipped cream cheese

½ cup thinly sliced fresh strawberries



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9-inch square baking dish with parchment paper or foil and spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer set to medium speed, combine the strawberry cake mix, vegetable oil, eggs and cream cheese until well combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and spread evenly with a spatula. The batter will be thick, so use your fingers if necessary.

Arrange the thinly sliced strawberries on top of the batter.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until edges are starting to brown and center looks mostly set. Strawberries should be somewhat dried out.

Cool completely before slicing and serving.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!