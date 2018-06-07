Wedding Season: Win a PIZZA bouquet from Villa Italian Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- National pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen has created a delicious... and ridiculous edible arrangement of pizza 🍕 bites.

If you're set to marry the cheese to your pepperoni, or the mushroom to your sausage... you can have your own pizza bouquet at the wedding.

Between now and June 15th, couples tying the knot this summer can enter to win a custom edible pizza bouquet. Because why not?

Of course, this story has gone viral so submissions are likely on the high side. All entrants will receive a coupon good for one free slice of Neapolitan Cheese Pizza at participating Villa Italian Kitchens, from June 18, 2018 – June 22, 2018. Did I bury the lead? Free 🍕.

Embedded below is a link to apply to the contest.