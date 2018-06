Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints tight end Ben Watson is back after a two-year hiatus.

He says the Saints were talented in 2015, but two years later, he also notes how much young talent the Saints drafted. Watson spoke to reporters after the club's OTA Thursday.

In 2015, with the Saints, Watson set a career high with 74 receptions, and equaled a career high with 6 touchdown receptions.

Next up for the Saints is mini-camp Tuesday through Thursday at the club's facility in Metairie.