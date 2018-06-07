× Two men accused of shooting Dollar General employee during attempted armed robbery

RESERVE, La. — Two St. John the Baptist Parish men are behind bars for reportedly shooting a Dollar General employee in Reserve during an attempted armed robbery.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, the employee was leaving the Dollar General on West Airline Highway about 11 p.m. Tuesday (June 5) when two men wearing dark clothes and white masks approached her in her vehicle.

They told her to get out of her vehicle and go back into the store. When she refused and tried to drive away, the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Glenn Lee Jr. of Reserve and 20-year-old Antone Henderson of LaPlace, began shooting at her.

She then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a culvert. She was shot in the knee and hand and sustained injuries to her head.

Lee and Henderson reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. She’s in stable condition.

Lee and Henderson were booked into the St. John Parish Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.