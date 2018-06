Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Currently trending on Twitter is the hashtag #AgeYourselfIn3Words.

Basically Twitter users are challenging each other to describe their youth only using three words and it's taken off so much that even celebrities are jumping in to the conversation.

Here are some highlights, kicking it off with 80's sitcom queen, Valerie Bertinelli...

Eight track cassette #AgeYourselfIn3Words — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) June 6, 2018

i know cursive #AgeYourselfIn3Words — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) June 6, 2018

I went with "BSB and NSYNC." How would you #AgeYourselfIn3Words? - @KinseySchofield