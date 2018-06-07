× Peter from ‘The Bachelorette’ to compete in Bloody Mary contest at Creole Tomato Fest

NEW ORLEANS — Peter Kraus from TV’s “The Bachelorette” will be making a special celebrity appearance at the 32nd Annual Creole Tomato Festival for the Bloody Mary Competition.

You may remember Kraus from Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Kraus was the first runner-up on the show, and a fan favorite.

Kraus will be one of the celebrities involved with the Bloody Mary competition on Saturday, June 9th.

Other celebrities include: News with a Twist host and “Southern Charm New Orleans” star Tamica Lee and her husband, Barry Smith, who is also a star on the hit show, “Southern Charm New Orleans.” Moti Ankari, “The Metro Man,” will also attend.

