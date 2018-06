NEW ORLEANS — Saints defensive end Alex Okafor said he’s on pace to return for the start of the 2018 season.

Okafor suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the 10th game of last season.

Okafor, speaking to reporters Thursday after the club’s OTA, said he wants to be part of the Saints achieving some unfinished business.

Okafor had 4.5 sacks in 2017.

Here's some video from the club's practice Thursday.

The Saints hold mini-camp next Tuesday thru Thursday, at the club's facility in Metairie.