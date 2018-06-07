NOPD arrests man for February double shooting that left woman dead, child critical

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man in connection with a double shooting last February that left one woman dead and a child suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested 24-year-old Leo Tate III on June 6 for the February 16 shooting.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Pauger Street found the female victim dead at the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition after the shooting.

Tate was identified as the shooter, and has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to the NOPD.

Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.