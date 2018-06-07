× Luling gymnastics coach accused of abusing boys jailed on new charges in St. Charles Parish

LULING, La. — A former Luling gymnastics coach who was arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse last week is now facing more charges in St. Charles Parish.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Jonathan West of Kenner is accused of sexually abusing two more juvenile boys at Flipnastics in Luling between April and May of this year.

West, who is already jailed in Jefferson Parish on 10 counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, will be booked in St. Charles Parish on three counts of sexual battery, one count of oral sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Deputies began investigating West in Jefferson Parish May 30 when one of the victims told a relative that West had inappropriately touched him. Deputies in Jefferson Parish learned there were four male victims between 10 and 15 years old. All of the boys attended Flipnastics for training.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating and has identified other potential victims. More charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Fontenot of the St. Charles Parish’s Office at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.