Knife-wielding man robs Chip Forstall's Mid City law office

NEW ORLEANS – Local attorney Chip Forstall’s Mid City law office was burglarized yesterday afternoon.

A man forced his way through a back door around 3:30 p.m. on June 6 while employees were still in the building, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man, who was armed with a knife, grabbed several items and fled.

The NOPD has not released any more details of the aggravated burglary and has not said what was taken.

No injuries were reported.