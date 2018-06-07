Kids in Slidell learn how to be fit as a firefighter at camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The annual Fit as a Firefighter Summer Camp is this week in St. Tammany. It's a joint effort by Slidell Memorial Hospital and St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1.

The program was established 12 years ago and has grown to be a community initiative with over 35 community organizations and businesses directly involved.

Kids not only learned how firefighters do their job, the one week course teaches kids about bullying, how to eat healthier, and CrossFit fitness.

Today at camp, kids learned how firefighters rescue people from tall story buildings and how to cook healthy meals. The kids also had the opportunity to see a helicopter land.