Is hair tattooing the new fix for hair loss?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Terry Padick is a breast cancer survivor of 15 years, but she's still suffering the consequences of chemo.

"My eyelashes grew back but my eyebrows never did, and my hair came back extremely thin," says Padick.

Now, she's being treated for hair loss by receiving scalp micro-pigmentation, which is essentially the act of receiving a lot of head tattoos.

"This is really a very unique technique that they've come up with that actually helps," says Padick.

"It's instant gratification, ya know? There are other procedures out there like transplants and things like that, but there is no guarantee that they take," says scalp micro-pigmentation technician, Chantel Herbert.

The procedure only takes two sessions. One lasts 3 to 5 hours and the other that lasts 2 to 3 hours.

"There's no color changing in the pigments, you don't have to worry about a traditional tattoo where there is any blue-ing or greening or anything like that," says Herbert.

"It's similar, [to tattooing] but you are only going into that first layer of skin. So you are not going as deep, because it's just a pinpoint prick," says Herbert.

I bet you're wondering if it hurts.

The answer will surprise you.

"No, it doesn't hurt. Actually, I kept falling asleep on her, because it doesn't hurt at all," says Padick.

This new trend is helping transform the lives of those who are suffering from any kind of hair loss by helping them feel more confident.

"Everyone who leaves my chair, I am making a difference in their life, which is wonderful," says Herbert.

This procedure is practiced at 4511 Magazine Street at Hairphenalia.