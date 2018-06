METAIRIE, La. — There’s a new millionaire in or around Metairie.

The International Market on Barron Street in Metairie sold a $1.79 million Lotto jackpot ticket.

The drawing was held Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 03, 07, 30, 31, 35, 38.

Over on the North Shore, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at RaceTrac #573 on Gause Boulevard in Slidell.

Check your tickets!