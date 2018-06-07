× Cafe Du Monde wins bid to replace Morning Call at City Park

NEW ORLEANS — Morning Call has lost its lease at City Park.

City Park Chief Development Officer John Hopper said in a news release that the park put out a call for bids from businesses interested in running a beignet restaurant in the space currently leased by Morning Call.

Morning Call, Cafe du Monde and Cafe Beignet all submitted bids for the 10-year lease.

After reviewing the bids, City Park’s attorneys and the board’s executive committee recommended awarding the lease to Cafe Du Monde.

It’s unclear what’s next for the iconic beignet shop. The City Park location of Morning Call is the last location still operating. The Metairie location closed recently because of an increase in rent.