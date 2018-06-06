× Steve Scalise is ‘back on the field’ nearly one year after shooting

WASHINGTON, DC – Nearly one year after he was gravely injured in a mass shooting during practice for a Congressional baseball game, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is back on the field.

This morning, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake posted a picture of Scalise, clad in a LSU Tigers baseball jersey, tossing a baseball during practice for the annual charity baseball game.

Scalise’s cane can be seen lying on the infield behind him in Flake’s picture.

Flake rushed to aid Scalise when Scalise was shot in the hip during the attack on June 14, 2017.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, Congressional aide Zack Barth, and lobbyist Matt Mika were also shot during the 10 minute gun battle.

Shooter James Hodgkinson was shot by Capitol Police and later died from his wounds at a hospital.

Scalise has undergone a series of surgeries and extensive physical therapy in the past year.

“This does my heart good,” Flake wrote of seeing Scalise back playing baseball.

.@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good. pic.twitter.com/97uQImUgCl — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

Scalise retweeted Flake’s image, adding the caption “Feels good to be back with the team!”

Feels good to be back with the team! https://t.co/TyWFsqg4Qx — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 6, 2018

This year’s Congressional baseball game will be held on June 14, exactly one year from the day of the shooting.