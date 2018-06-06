NOPD looking for man who allegedly pulled knife on Bourbon Street bouncer

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say pulled a knife on a bouncer at a Bourbon Street bar.

The confrontation occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a bar in the 800 block of Bourbon when the bouncer asked the unidentified man to leave.

The man pulled out a knife and threatened the bouncer “after being instructed to exit,” according to the NOPD.

The man is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s, stands about 5’6” and weighs between 190 to 200 pounds.

He was last seen walking down St. Ann Street toward Royal Street.

Anyone with information on this incident or the subject is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.