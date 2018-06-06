New robbery cases linked to suspect wanted by NOPD and JPSO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is just the latest law enforcement agency to issue an arrest warrant for a man accused of multiple burglaries and robberies. Check out the latest Wheel of Justice report!

According to the NOPD, 55-year-old Andre Addison entered a Wendy's in the 3100 block of South Carrollton Avenue on June 1 at a little before 10:00 at night. Police say Addison pulled a gun and tried unsuccessfully to steal the drawer from the business' cash register. Police released surveillance photos of the accused robber and the car they say he was driving.

Last month, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office released similar surveillance footage of a suspect and car used to rob a Shell gas station and convenience store in Harahan. Deputies say the robber told the store's worker that he wanted to purchase some cigarettes, and when she turned her back, he grabbed the entire cash register. The JPSO identifies Addison as the robber.

In April, JPSO deputies released surveillance photos from burglaries at 3 Subway restaurants in the parish. They say all 3 burglaries happened after business hours. They also say that the burglar stole the cash drawers from registers or the entire cash register. They also accused Addison of committing these burglaries.

To see the surveillance footage of the cases, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help locate Andre Addison, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

