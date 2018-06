Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the New York post, former NBC star Dennis Rodman will be in Singapore for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jung Un and President Donald Trump. Rodman, who was once a contestant on "celebrity apprentice," has formed a so-called ‘bromance’ with the North Korean dictator. He has visited the country five times.

President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un will take place on June 12th at the Capella Hotel.