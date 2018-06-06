× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Granola

When it comes to “healthy” foods that can pack on the pounds, granola is at the top of the list! With hundreds of calories and nearly a day’s worth of added sugar in a single half-cup, many brands of granola have more sugar than a serving of Froot Loops! Fortunately there are some diet-friendly options, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst of granola on store shelves.

NOTE: Serving sizes vary from ¼ cup to 2/3 cup; all of the following are adjusted for ½ cup servings

LOVE IT!

Engine 2 | Original Granola

240 calories – 37 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 7 grams sugar – 8 grams protein

Ingredients: steel cut oats, whole rolled oats, applesauce, maple syrup, walnuts, vanilla, cinnamon

LIKE IT!

Each of the following has equal (or similar) protein: sugar ratio

Kashi Go Lean Peanut | Butter Crunch

150 calories – 20 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 6.7 grams sugar – 6.7 grams protein

Soy flakes, peanut butter (peanuts), brown rice syrup, puffed whole grain blend of hard red wheat, brown rice, barley, rye), whole grain oats, sugar, molasses…

Bear Naked | Honey Almond

280 calories – 30 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 12 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Ingredients include: oats, honey, soybeans, oil, almonds, soy crisps, flax seeds, soy protein isolate

Nature Valley PROTEIN Cranberry Almond

210 calories – 31 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients include: whole grain oats, sugar, soy protein, canola oil, refiner’s syrup, honey…

HATE IT!

Each of the following has at least 3x more sugar than protein or fiber, along with 3+ different types of sugar

Cascadian Farm Organic

195 calories – 34 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 10.5 grams sugar – 3.75 grams protein

Made with oats + sugar, honey, molasses

Honey Bunches of Oats Granola

220 calories – 38 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 12 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Made with oats, brown sugar, whole wheat, whole grain rice, oil, corn syrup, sugar, honey, caramel color

Udi’s Simple Au Natural Granola | GF

240 calories – 38 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 6 grams protein

Made with oats, honey, oil.

###

