JPSO: Missing elderly man last seen in Waggaman
WAGGAMAN, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.
Leo McBride was last seen June 5, 2018, at his home in Waggaman.
McBride is believed to be wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans, and boots.
He has long salt-and-pepper hair, usually tied back in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on McBride’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Derek Johnson of the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or our dispatch center through 911.