Angry obituary going viral – “This world is a better place without her.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Redwood Falls, Minn -- Currently trending on Twitter, an obituary for a Minnesota mother is so laced with anger that it's going viral.

As if taken from The Bold and the Beautiful soap synopsis, the children of 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow wrote the spiteful obit.

It reveals that their mother got pregnant by her husband's brother, their uncle, and ran away with him to California, abandoning her children.

Here is the full obituary:

"Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk) was born on March 19, 1938 to Joseph and Gertrude Schunk of Wabasso.

She married Dennis Dehmlow at St. Anne's in Wabasso in 1957 and had two children Gina and Jay.

In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California.

She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.

She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment.

She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."

Here's what people are saying about it on Twitter...

Passive aggressive? Nah, just aggressive. Be good to your children ‘cause they have the last word. #nextlevel #kathleendehmlow pic.twitter.com/u8zxx8rXQA — Jeri Young (@jeriyoungWSJ) June 5, 2018

#KathleenDehmlow was an amazing and wonderful person. I was her neighbor for five years and she was my grandpa’s girlfriend. She was a kind and amazing person. She doesn’t deserve to be remembered as an abandoner. She deserves to be remembered as she truly was, kind and loving. — Brenna Pabst (@BrennaPabst) June 6, 2018

#kathleendehmlow Says more about the writers character than the deceased — David B (@M8989) June 6, 2018

Phew, here's a gentle reminder to call someone you miss and tell them you love!