10 tips to lower your electric bill this summer

NEW ORLEANS — Summer arrived with a vengeance this year, and as temperatures keep going up, so does that pesky electric bill.

If you want to save on your utility bill, here are some helpful tips, courtesy of Entergy:

Set your thermostat to 78 or the highest comfortable temperature. Each degree cooler than 78 will increase your bill as much as 3%. If you’re going to be away for an extended period, set your air conditioner to 80 degrees or higher.

Place window and central air conditioning units on the shady or north side of your home when possible. When using window units, shut doors to unused rooms, and close floor or wall registers used for heating.

Install solar screens or films on sunny windows to reduce heat gain in your home, thus reducing air conditioning costs.

Keep air conditioner filters clean. Aluminum mesh filters should be washed and fiberglass filters should be replaced monthly.

Leave storm windows and doors closed when the air conditioner is on.

Close shades and drapes on the sunny side of the house during the day to keep light and heat out.

Don’t block air vents with curtains, shades or furniture.

Keep the cool air in your home circulating with ceiling, oscillating or box fans. Circulating air makes you feel cooler and allows you to set your thermostat higher.

Use kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans to remove excess heat and humidity caused by cooking, laundering and bathing.

We recommend energy-efficient heat pumps of 11 SEER or higher. A heat pump is one of the most energy-efficient ways to heat and cool your home.