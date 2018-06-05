Trump-Kim Singapore summit venue is set

The US and North Korea have settled on a venue for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

Trump and Kim will meet for the first time at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island on June 12, Sanders announced Tuesday via Twitter.

“We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality,” Sanders tweeted.

Delegations from the US and North Korea met four times last week at the Capella Hotel to hash out the logistics of the summit, with setting an appropriate venue for the summit at the top of the agenda.