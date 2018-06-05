× Third special session likely after La. lawmakers fail to close budget holes ahead of July 1 deadline

BATON ROUGE — The bare bones, $29 billion state budget approved by the Louisiana House at the 11th hour of a second special session Monday night did not close all the budget holes that must be filled by July 1.

That makes it even more likely that lawmakers will have to convene again in Baton Rouge for a third special session.

The legislature ended the session without adding substantial new taxes to close the predicted $650 million budget shortfall for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. They debated for 13 hours, but were still unable to close the deal by the midnight deadline.

“It’s a crying damn shame,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said after the close of the second session late Monday night.

The state Senate wanted a budget with more than $500 million in new taxes, but House Republicans argued that $400 million would be enough.

The budget that did pass late Monday fully funds health care, but cuts higher education and only funds TOPS, Louisiana’s college scholarship program, at 70 percent.

Edwards said he plans to call for another special session, but he hadn’t announced the date as of Tuesday afternoon.