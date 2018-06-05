Starbucks 2020? Howard Schultz considers run for Presidency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wa -- Changes are a'brewin' when it comes to Starbucks' top management. Executive Chairman Howard Schultz announced his retirement taking place later this month.

Although denying any plans to run for office in the past, repeatedly, Schultz has changed his tone as of late.

In an interview with the New York Times, Schultz expressed concern for the direction of the country. He told them, “One of the things I want to do in my next chapter is to figure out if there is a role I can play in giving back,” he continued. “I’m not exactly sure what that means yet.”

His sit-down with the New York Times has reignited rumors that a Presidential run is on the horizon.

Schultz has become incredibly vocal on political issues and a trusted face in the Democratic party.

With President Trump going from real estate entrepreneur to President, it's hard to deny the caffeine connoisseur who turned a small Seattle coffee company into an empire with more than 28,000 stores across the globe.

Would you vote Schultz 2020?