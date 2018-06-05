Preparing for hurricane season in Plaquemines Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Of all the parishes along the coast, Plaquemines Parish is the most vulnerable to hurricanes. It follows the path of the Mississippi River, sticking out into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving it open on two sides to storm surge. For that reason the Plaquemines Parish government takes hurricane season very seriously.

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier spoke with John Young on "In the Arena" about how the parish is preparing for this year's hurricane season and why a planned diversion in Plaquemines Parish may actually do more harm than good.