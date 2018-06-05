× NOPD responds to eight armed robberies, carjackings overnight; 18 victims reported

NEW ORLEANS — It was a busy night for NOPD officers across the city.

According to the daily crime log from NOPD, there were 18 victims involved in eight armed robberies and carjackings.

Here’s a breakdown of the armed robberies reported from 10 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

2400 block of Benefit St., armed robbery, 10:37 a.m. Monday: The victim was leaning into the back seat of his vehicle when an unknown black male bumped into him. The victim turned around and the subject demanded he empty his pockets while showing him a silver automatic handgun in his waistband. The victim complied by opening his wallet, displaying cash. The subject reached into the victim’s wallet, took the cash and fled on foot headed westbound on Benefit Street, then southbound on Music Street.

4900 block of Chef Menteur Hwy., armed robbery, 1:06 p.m. Monday: The victim was approached by an unknown black male who pointed a gun at him and demanded his property. The victim complied and gave the subject his black booksack. The suspect then got into the passenger seat of a gray Dodge Caliber that was occupied by at least two other people. They fled southbound on Chef Menteur Highway.

1900 block of Agriculture St., carjacking, 2:21 p.m. Monday: The victim was exiting his vehicle when he was approached from the rear by an unknown black male. The perpetrator demanded the victim’s property, but the victim told the suspect he didn’t have anything. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, at which time the victim exited and screamed for help. The perpetrator fled in the victim’s 2005 gray Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 773 AYR.

1200 block of Esplanade Ave., armed robbery, 8:31 p.m. Monday: While the victim was walking, he was approached by an unknown black male and black female. The male implied he had a weapon in his waistband and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the subjects fled on foot with the victim’s cellphone and credit cards.

4600 block of Old Gentilly Road, armed robbery, 10:46 p.m. Monday: Three armed black males entered the Waffle House through the side door. One of the suspects entered the manager’s office and put a gun to someone’s head. One of the other men pointed a gun at someone else and made her open the register and take out the drawer. Another victim was struck and a purse was taken from someone else. All of the subjects fled in an unknown direction.

3100 block of N. Villere St., armed robbery, 12:01 a.m. Tuesday: Six people were in a house when someone knocked on the door. One of the victims opened the front door and was forced back into the house by the subject at gunpoint. The suspect robbed all of the victims of their cash and a white gold Rolex watch. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

7300 block of Fieldston Road, armed robbery, 4:25 a.m. Tuesday: The victims bought the suspect a cigar at the store. The subject then got into a vehicle and followed the victims to the above location. Two 15-year-old black males got out of another vehicle with guns and demanded both victims’ property. The victims complied, giving their wallets and cash. The subjects got back into the vehicle and fled the location in an unknown direction.

Manchester Street and Martin Drive, armed robbery, 4:52 a.m. Tuesday: The victim was approached from behind by an unknown subject. The subject pointed a gun at her and demanded her property. The victim complied, gave the subject her pack of cigarettes and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.