Naughty Professor’s tour van stolen in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The tour van belonging to New Orleans jazz-funk band Naughty Professor was stolen overnight Sunday.

“The van is a crucial part of our livelihood and our home on wheels,” Band members said on their Facebook page.

The white van reportedly was taken from the 4500 block of Banks Street sometime between midnight Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday. The license plate number is 120AAH.

The group has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to replace the stolen tour van ahead of tour dates planned for July. After that, they said they’re touring in Europe.

“We’ve spent the equivalent of months in that van driving around the country trying to deliver our music to the masses,” the GoFundMe page says. “Thankfully, we had minimal gear inside and our trailer was not attached, but we had just purchased this van and were planning on relying on it for years of touring ahead.”

