‘Legally Blonde 3’ looks like a go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Ca -- Legally Blonde could be coming back to the big screen. Deadline reports that Reese Witherspoon is “near a deal” to revive lollipop lawyer Elle Woods after a 17 years hiatus.

The same writers and producers of the 2001 film are already reportedly on board. Deadline says of the third film, "The intention here is to make this more about female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture.”

When news of the blonde resurgence hit the internet, it immediately became a top trending topic on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions...

Legally Blonde 3 needs to be about elle woods running for president or I dont want it — academy award winner guillermo del toro (@andy_dwyers) June 4, 2018

if Legally Blonde 3 is happening, then I want Miss Congeniality 3 to happen too. https://t.co/OHzWpNieAI — ali (@1zhmhriz) June 4, 2018

@RWitherspoon Coming in to save our life by bringing back Elle Woods!! I’m so excited for Legally Blonde 3!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💜💜💜 — 🕉🔮Willow🔮🕉 (@JackieGotSober) June 4, 2018

I just audibly gasped in a Starbucks parking lot as multiple friends delivered to me the news that they are making a legally blonde 3 — Sally Heuker (@sheuk10) June 4, 2018

@RWitherspoon PLEASE tell me that Elle Woods will be a Lawyer for the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Legally Blonde 3. — Julie Scharf (@_juliescharf) June 4, 2018

We'll let you know whether or not you will be able to spot Luke Wilson back on the big screen as soon as MGM confirms the news.