‘Legally Blonde 3’ looks like a go

LOS ANGELES, Ca -- Legally Blonde could be coming back to the big screen. Deadline reports that Reese Witherspoon is “near a deal” to revive lollipop lawyer Elle Woods after a 17 years hiatus.
The same writers and producers of the 2001 film are already reportedly on board. Deadline says of the third film, "The intention here is to make this more about female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture.”
When news of the blonde resurgence hit the internet, it immediately became a top trending topic on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions...
We'll let you know whether or not you will be able to spot Luke Wilson back on the big screen as soon as MGM confirms the news.
34.052234 -118.243685